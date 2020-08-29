As Kerala approaches one of its most important festivals Onam in the midst of Covid-19 , people will witness a more muted festival this year as they will largely be celebrating the Atham festival indoors.

The 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala will be celebrated on Monday in the shadow of the pandemic, which has infected more than 70,000 people in the state as well as killed over 200 since the outbreak.

Amid the rising cases, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the people to celebrate Onam while following Covid-19 protocols established in the state. He also informed the people to avoid public gatherings and celebrations in order to contain the virus spread.

According to legend, the festival is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is believed to visit Kerala at the time of Onam to see his subjects.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Saturday reported a single-day spike of 2,397 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths, taking the total number of positive patients in the state to 71,700 and death toll increased to 280, Vijayan said.

The state had reported a record single-day high of 2,543 Co-19 cases on Friday.

In a positive development, the state reported the highest numbers of recoveries in a day with 2,225 people being discharged from various hospitals as the cumulative of those cured rose to 48,083. The active cases stood at 23,277.

