Celebrating 8 Women Star Entrepreneurs On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 10:56 AM IST
- Shine.com speaks to eight successful women who are trendsetters, innovators, and trailblazers
An old saying notes that if we educate and empower a woman, we benefit her entire household. This deep insight into the psyche of womanhood is a reflection of nurturance and growth. A strong lady imbibes enough confidence to uplift herself and all those around her. Not only this, but speaking from an economics standpoint, a PWC study held in 2022 indicates that increasing women's employment rates in a group of OECD countries to that of Sweden had the potential to boost GDP by over $6 trillion. Another study points out that gender discrimination could cost OECD countries roughly 16% of the world’s income.