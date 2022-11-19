An old saying notes that if we educate and empower a woman, we benefit her entire household. This deep insight into the psyche of womanhood is a reflection of nurturance and growth. A strong lady imbibes enough confidence to uplift herself and all those around her. Not only this, but speaking from an economics standpoint, a PWC study held in 2022 indicates that increasing women's employment rates in a group of OECD countries to that of Sweden had the potential to boost GDP by over $6 trillion. Another study points out that gender discrimination could cost OECD countries roughly 16% of the world’s income.

Modern women are the epitome of success. She is not only breaking barriers in the corporate arena but has been shining on the global front to have her work seen and accepted for the good of humanity. November 19 every year marks Women’s Entrepreneurship Day when we honour and commemorate all those ladies on the front lines doing their bit to break the outdated stereotypes. On this day, Shine.com speaks to eight successful ladies who are trendsetters, innovators, and trailblazers. They are the ones who have been changing the business environs in India and the world over.

In this article, the who’s who of the women entrepreneurship arena exclusively share their insights and wisdom for aspiring female entrepreneurs of India. Although women have long contributed to the economy, there is still a considerable need for more from the lot to start their journeys. This heart-to-heart showcase that there is no set age to start a business, and every lady leader has gone through her share of a non-traditional journey full of insights for us all. (Read more at Shine.com)