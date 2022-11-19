Celebrating 8 Women Star Entrepreneurs On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

Modern women are the epitome of success. She is not only breaking barriers in the corporate arena but has been shining on the global front to have her work seen and accepted for the good of humanity. November 19 every year marks Women’s Entrepreneurship Day when we honour and commemorate all those ladies on the front lines doing their bit to break the outdated stereotypes. On this day, Shine.com speaks to eight successful ladies who are trendsetters, innovators, and trailblazers. They are the ones who have been changing the business environs in India and the world over.