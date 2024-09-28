Celebrations at Matoshree as Shiv Sena (UBT) sweeps MU senate polls; Aaditya Thackeray says ’all this happened because…’

It was a day of ‘happy smiling faces’, music, hugs and gulal at Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree in Mumbai as jubilant party workers celebrated Shiv Sena (UBT)'s victory in the Mumbai University senate polls.

The Yuva Sena, which is headed by Aaditya Thackeray and is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), swept the polls winning all 10 graduate seats, defeating the RSS-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

While Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai briefly danced with party supporters, Aaditya Thackeray smeared 'gulal' on the faces of his brother Tejas and mother Rashmi Thackeray.

"All other organizations including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliated to the BJP were wiped out. There was a celebration in Matoshree. All this happened because of the loyal Shiv Sainiks. You all have shown what loyalty means. We will continue to serve the students," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya, who is also an MLA from Worli, stated that the victory reflects the trust reposed by graduates in former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In a post on X, Aaditya said that from here, they start the election victory streak.

“10 on 10 it is! Once again!! To all those who voted for us, and to all the Shiv Sena + Yuva Sena colleagues, a big thank you for your trust, support, effort and blessings. We have not only repeated but bettered our performance at the Mumbai University Graduate Senate Elections. 100% strike rate,” said the Thackery scion

Uddhav Thackeray said that they have shown what victory is. “This is the start. We have to register a similar victory in Vidhan Sabha,” said the party chief adding, “Voting for senate polls was not only held in Mumbai, but also neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad as well south Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which shows the influence of his party.”

What is Senate? — The senate is the highest elected decision-making body and watchdog of Mumbai University with representatives of teachers, principals and college managements as well as registered graduates.