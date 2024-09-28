Celebrations at Matoshree as Shiv Sena (UBT) sweeps MU senate polls; Aaditya Thackeray says ’all this happened because…’

  • The Yuva Sena, which is headed by Aaditya Thackeray and is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), won all 10 graduate seats, defeating the RSS-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Livemint
Updated28 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray applying 'gulal' on the face of mother Rashmi Thackeray during celebrations after sweeping Mumbai University senate polls senate polls.
Aaditya Thackeray applying ’gulal’ on the face of mother Rashmi Thackeray during celebrations after sweeping Mumbai University senate polls senate polls.

It was a day of ‘happy smiling faces’, music, hugs and gulal at Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree in Mumbai as jubilant party workers celebrated Shiv Sena (UBT)'s victory in the Mumbai University senate polls.

The Yuva Sena, which is headed by Aaditya Thackeray and is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), swept the polls winning all 10 graduate seats, defeating the RSS-led Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

While Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai briefly danced with party supporters, Aaditya Thackeray smeared 'gulal' on the faces of his brother Tejas and mother Rashmi Thackeray.

"All other organizations including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) affiliated to the BJP were wiped out. There was a celebration in Matoshree. All this happened because of the loyal Shiv Sainiks. You all have shown what loyalty means. We will continue to serve the students," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya, who is also an MLA from Worli, stated that the victory reflects the trust reposed by graduates in former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In a post on X, Aaditya said that from here, they start the election victory streak.

“10 on 10 it is! Once again!! To all those who voted for us, and to all the Shiv Sena + Yuva Sena colleagues, a big thank you for your trust, support, effort and blessings. We have not only repeated but bettered our performance at the Mumbai University Graduate Senate Elections. 100% strike rate,” said the Thackery scion

Uddhav Thackeray said that they have shown what victory is. “This is the start. We have to register a similar victory in Vidhan Sabha,” said the party chief adding, “Voting for senate polls was not only held in Mumbai, but also neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad as well south Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which shows the influence of his party.”

What is Senate?

— The senate is the highest elected decision-making body and watchdog of Mumbai University with representatives of teachers, principals and college managements as well as registered graduates. 

— It is empowered to pass the university's budget.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCelebrations at Matoshree as Shiv Sena (UBT) sweeps MU senate polls; Aaditya Thackeray says ’all this happened because…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00450.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00450.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00450.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.