Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Celebrity agency D’Artist Talent Ventures launches service for startups

Celebrity agency D’Artist Talent Ventures launches service for startups

Lata Jha

  • D’Artist Plus will harness the power of celebrities and personalities with high consumer affinity and credibility to find solutions for consumer brands, the company said.

Darshana Bhalla, founder and CEO of DTV

New Delhi: Celebrity solutions agency D’Artist Talent Ventures (DTV) has launched D’artist Plus, a service centered around celebrity-brand associations and tailored for startups.

"In introducing D’Artist Plus, we aim to foster enduring, value-driven relationships between influential personalities and consumer brands. Our goal is not merely endorsements but forging deeper partnerships," Darshana Bhalla, founder and CEO of DTV, said in a statement.

Incorporating the principles of structured deals, D’Artist Plus will harness the power of celebrities and personalities with high consumer affinity and credibility to find solutions for consumer brands, the company said. This will help leverage a celebrity's efforts and involvement to create value for startups, while creating substantial upside for their efforts, it added.

"D’Artist Plus addresses specific marketing challenges faced by start-ups, offering opportunities to surpass measurable expenditures and access high-impact marketing propositions. By integrating high-profile celebrities from entertainment, sports, and digital realms, we envision symbiotic associations fostering mutual benefit and growth," Bhalla added.

Additionally, D’Artist Plus has introduced a marketing advisory services program to maximise the potential of brand-celebrity associations.

Apart from regular brand opportunities, celebrity management teams increasingly include private equity specialists, gaming, fundraising and IP experts that help celebrities extend their longevity beyond films, shows or sports tournaments to business opportunities.

Apart from business deals, they allow celebrities to strengthen their digital presence, improve engagement, and find ways to monetise these mediums. They look to position themselves as strategic advisors and help celebrities grow their wealth and legacy.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.