Celebrity agency D’Artist Talent Ventures launches service for startups

New Delhi: Celebrity solutions agency D’Artist Talent Ventures (DTV) has launched D’artist Plus, a service centered around celebrity-brand associations and tailored for startups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In introducing D’Artist Plus, we aim to foster enduring, value-driven relationships between influential personalities and consumer brands. Our goal is not merely endorsements but forging deeper partnerships," Darshana Bhalla, founder and CEO of DTV, said in a statement.

Incorporating the principles of structured deals, D’Artist Plus will harness the power of celebrities and personalities with high consumer affinity and credibility to find solutions for consumer brands, the company said. This will help leverage a celebrity's efforts and involvement to create value for startups, while creating substantial upside for their efforts, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"D’Artist Plus addresses specific marketing challenges faced by start-ups, offering opportunities to surpass measurable expenditures and access high-impact marketing propositions. By integrating high-profile celebrities from entertainment, sports, and digital realms, we envision symbiotic associations fostering mutual benefit and growth," Bhalla added.

Additionally, D’Artist Plus has introduced a marketing advisory services program to maximise the potential of brand-celebrity associations.

Apart from regular brand opportunities, celebrity management teams increasingly include private equity specialists, gaming, fundraising and IP experts that help celebrities extend their longevity beyond films, shows or sports tournaments to business opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from business deals, they allow celebrities to strengthen their digital presence, improve engagement, and find ways to monetise these mediums. They look to position themselves as strategic advisors and help celebrities grow their wealth and legacy.

