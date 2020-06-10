Celebs make pitch for plant-based diet

NEW DELHI : The current covid-19 crisis is a stark reminder that humans need to change their food habits, believe Sethu Vaidyanathan and Parag Agarwal, the co-founders of non-profit Ahimsa Trust that works towards creating a socially sustainable world by working on animal rights in India. They say that switching to plant-based diet will help improve health and protect the environment.

To educate people on the benefits of a plant-based (vegetarian/vegan) diet and inspire them to make a switch for a healthier, more sustainable and ethical living, Ahimsa Trust has launched a digital not-for-profit campaign, Plants Are Power.

The campaign is being supported by celebrities, business leaders and sportspersons including Lisa Haydon, Neha Dhupia, Kris Srikkanth, Naveen Jindal and Sunil Munjal, who will take part in a series of social media activities.

There are many myths around the food we eat, says Agarwal. “Most people believe that a plant-based diet does not provide adequate nutrients like protein and vitamins; there is also a misconception that we need to eat meat to build muscles and become stronger to do well in sports or to be healthy. This is untrue," he adds.

Vaidyanathan explains that some leading sportspeople do not consume any animal products. “These myths have been around for so long that we have started believing in them. We have launched Plants Are Power, a movement to remind all of us that plants have a power that other foods simply don’t have. This is to inspire Indians to change to a healthier lifestyle, and to help us realise that in doing so we make an immediate impact on the planet," adds Vaidyanathan, who started Ahimsa Trust with Agarwal in 2016 to provide legal assistance for animal rights, shelter grants for safe and hygienic living conditions for animals and education regarding animal cruelty through campaigns and events.

Model-actor and TV presenter Haydon, who is vegan, says, “If you agree that it is our responsibility to protect our planet, then we must be more conscious in our consumption of animal products."

