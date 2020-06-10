Celebs make pitch for plant-based diet

Vaidyanathan explains that some leading sportspeople do not consume any animal products. “These myths have been around for so long that we have started believing in them. We have launched Plants Are Power, a movement to remind all of us that plants have a power that other foods simply don’t have. This is to inspire Indians to change to a healthier lifestyle, and to help us realise that in doing so we make an immediate impact on the planet," adds Vaidyanathan, who started Ahimsa Trust with Agarwal in 2016 to provide legal assistance for animal rights, shelter grants for safe and hygienic living conditions for animals and education regarding animal cruelty through campaigns and events.