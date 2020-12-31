The 88-page document details information to guide national, state and district level communication activities to enable information about Covid-19 vaccines and vaccination process reaches all people, across all states in the country.

The four key areas that will be addressed as part of interventions under the strategy are -- giving information on COVID-19 vaccines, addressing vaccine hesitancy, building vaccine eagerness along with maintaining and sustaining COVID appropriate behaviours.

It also aims to provide information on potential risks and mitigate unintended crisis during the introduction and rollout.

“The communication strategy that supports the Covid-19 vaccines roll-out in India seeks to disseminate timely, accurate and transparent information about the vaccine(s) to alleviate apprehensions about the vaccine, ensure its acceptance and encourage uptake. The strategy will also serve to guide national, state and district level communication activities, so that the information on the Covid-19 vaccines and vaccination process reaches all people, across all states in the country," the introduction of the document read.

Here is how Centre plans to communicate about Covid-19 vaccination:

Apart from social media, mass media, outdoor media, community groups like gram sabha, school management committee, NSS, Scouts and Guides will be roped in for dissemination of information. Celebrities, politicians, local celebrities, social media influencers will be asked to campaign massively for vaccination.

The ministry will set up a National Media Rapid Response Cell which will do fact checking of vaccine-related news and information.

Community WhatsApp groups like that of school/parent groups, RWAs, SHGs etc. will be identified for sharing of factual and official branded messages. "Identify and engage WhatsApp champions from WhatsApp Groups (e.g. school principals, RWA chairpersons) who can disseminate information and can counter misinformation," said the document.

The Ministry of External Affairs will be approached to reach out to Indian Missions abroad with all relevant information on the vaccination campaign.

The ministry has also identified the crises which may emerge during vaccination drive, which includes protests/unrest as a result of rumours and misinformation, sudden AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) deaths or reactions, pressure from corporates, education institutes asking for prioritisation etc. In the document, the ministry has detailed how to address such situations.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via