Celina Jaitly brother news: India in touch with UAE over Major Vikram case, MEA offering all possible assistance

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed that India is in touch with with the UAE authorities on the case of Major Vikram Jaitly, the brother of actor Celina Jaitly, who has been detained for more than a year.

“On the case of Major Vikram Jaitly, we are in touch with UAE authorities. Our embassy is seized of the matter. We have been making consular visits to him, and we have done so on four occasions,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Stating that the government is in close touch with Major Vikram's family, including his wife, Jaiswal added, “We are also, as is natural whenever there's an Indian national who needs support, we are offering all possible assistance.”

On Monday, the Delhi High Court directed the authorities concerned to take steps to provide effective legal representation to Major Vikram.

The court also sought a response from the central government on a plea filed by the actor seeking effective legal representation for her brother and directed the government to file its response by December 4, the next date of hearing.

The notice was issued to the government on the actor's application, in which she claimed that her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been residing in the UAE since 2016.

She said that he was employed with the MATITI Group, which is engaged in trading, consultancy, and risk management services.

However, despite the passage of over one year, the Union Ministry of External Affairs has failed to secure basic information about the actor's brother, including his welfare conditions and legal status, the plea alleged.

During the hearing on Monday, the counsel representing the government submitted that the Indian authorities in the UAE have granted consular access to the detainee.

The actor's counsel then submitted that despite several attempts, she was unable to communicate with her brother.

Thereafter, the judge directed the authorities to make attempts to ensure that contact between the actress and her brother is facilitated, in addition to ensuring contact between him and his wife.

Nightmare for me, says Celina Jaitly Speaking to ANI after Delhi High Court's direction, Celina Jaitly said that it has been a nightmare for her for a year and she was very grateful for the judgment.