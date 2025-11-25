Ex–Miss India Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband, seeks ₹50 crore in damages

Former Miss India and Miss Universe runner-up Celina Jaitly Haag has initiated domestic violence proceedings against her husband, Peter Haag, in a Mumbai court. The complaint, which includes allegations of domestic abuse, cruelty and manipulation, was presented for verification before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) SC Tadye in Andheri on Tuesday. Following the preliminary scrutiny, the magistrate issued a formal notice to Peter Haag. The case is scheduled to be heard again on December 12.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the former actor has also sought ₹50 crore in damages, along with additional compensation for the loss of income and property she claims to have suffered. Peter Haag, who is based in Austria, will be required to respond to the notice as part of the legal proceedings.

Marriage and family Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag married in 2011 in Austria. The couple welcomed twin boys in March 2012. In 2017, they had another set of twins, but the family endured a tragic loss when one of the babies died due to a hypoplastic heart condition.

Celina’s career background Known for her roles in No Entry, Golmaal Returns, Thank You, Apna Sapna Money Money and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Celina has remained away from the spotlight in recent years, appearing in the news mainly because of significant personal matters.

Prior legal plea on brother’s detention The domestic violence complaint follows another recent legal move by the actress. Last month, she approached a Delhi court seeking action regarding her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, whom she claimed had been “illegally abducted and detained" in the United Arab Emirates, where he has lived since 2016.