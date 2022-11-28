Cement firms hope for better demand, price after dismal Q21 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 12:43 AM IST
Pickup in cement demand and sustenance of price hikes are key to earnings improvement, analysts said.
New Delhi: After a forgettable second quarter when margins dipped to multi-quarter lows, respite is on the horizon for cement manufacturers as cost pressures ease. However, pickup in cement demand and sustenance of price hikes are key to earnings improvement, analysts said.