Cement firms get a grip on profitability, but not price

According to ICICI Securities, cement demand in FY19 was up more than 13%, mainly owing to pre-election demand surge. In FY23 also, it is estimated to be up 10%. The jump in demand has also helped industry clinker utilization rise to more than 750bps from a year earlier to 78% in FY19 and by more than 400bps from a year earlier to 77.5% in FY23 . One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage pont.

