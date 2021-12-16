Cement output rises but higher input cost to cut operating margins: Icra

“The sales volumes of ICRA’s sample were higher by 7 per cent Y-o-Y at 62 million MT in Q2 FY22 and by 22 per cent Y-o-Y at 124 million MT in H1 FY22. Given the increase in the input costs such as coal, petcoke and diesel, the cement companies have undertaken prices hikes and the net sales realisations witnessed an increase of 5 per cent Y-o-Y in H1FY22. Despite the increase in the net sales realisations and higher sales volumes resulting in better absorption of fixed costs, the OPBIDTA/MT declined by 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs. 1137/MT in Q2 FY22 and by 3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs. 1257/MT in H 1FY2022 due to an increase in the input costs, after reporting highest ever OPBIDTA/MT of Rs. 1378/MT in Q1 FY2022," said Anupama Reddy, assistant vice-president & sector head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.