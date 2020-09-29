Cement prices likely to fall by 3.7% q-o-q in Q2: Emkay report

MUMBAI : Average trade prices of cement declined by ₹3 to 5 per bag across regions this month, prompting experts to conclude that they will mark a fall of 3.7% quarter-on-quarter during July to September.

The price gap between trade and non-trade cement remained wide in the north region at ₹65 to 90 per bag, said a report by Emkay Global Financial Services released on Tuesday. "The cement manufacturers are likely to hike the price in Q3 FY21 or after the festive season," it added.

From the demand aspect, Emkay Global expects improvement in north, east and central regions. The demand could grow by 6 to 8% year-on-year in the north and central regions with a volume growth of 2 to 3% in the east.

In the east region, demand improved by 2 to 3% year-on-year in August led by growth in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand markets.

Significantly, average cement prices fell by 1.5%, 0.5% and 2.7% in central, east and west markets respectively. And rose by 2.4% and 10.8% in the north and south markets.

As per core industries data, pan-India cement production declined by 13.5% year-on-year in July. Based on interactions with channel partners, Emkay Global expects a volume decline of 9 to 10 % in August and 4 to 6% in September.

Emkay Global said several cement companies have shifted to US coal which is 5 to 7% cheaper than imported pet coke on landed basis. Sustenance of pet coke prices at high levels may impact operating costs by ₹54 to 70 per tonne from mid-Q3 FY21.

High diesel prices which are up 11.6% quarter-on-quarter may lead to an increase in freight costs by ₹70 to 100 per tonne. The average pet coke price is up 11 to 14% year-on-year.

The current average price of imported pet coke is 85 to 88 dollars per tonne compared to the average consumption price of 70 dollars per tonne in Q1.

