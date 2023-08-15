Censorship for TV news channels? Supreme Court mentions Sushant Singh Rajput's death, slams ‘berserk’ coverage standards1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 07:24 AM IST
The Supreme Court demands stronger regulations and enhanced self-regulation for TV news channels, following coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
The Supreme Court, in a bid to tighten the reins on TV news channels, has demanded stronger regulations for media broadcasters. The court, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasised the necessity of an enhanced self-regulatory mechanism. The court specifically mentioned some channels going "berserk" during their coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.