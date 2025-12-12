Subscribe

Census 2027: Cabinet clears ₹11,718 allocation - Phases, impact and other details

Census of India 2027 would be conducted in two phases. Here's a glimpse at the phases, and other details

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated12 Dec 2025, 04:54 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the allocation of 11,718.24 crore for conducting Census of India 2027. The announcement was made by Union Cabinet Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Census of India would be conducted in two phases:

– Houselisting and Housing Census – April to September, 2026 and,

– Population Enumeration (PE) – February 2027.

For the Union Territory of Ladakh and the snow-bound, non-synchronous regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Population Enumeration would be carried out in September 2026 — the government said in its statement issued on Friday, December 12.

Census 2027 - Key points to know

– About 30 lakh field functionaries including enumerators, supervisors, master trainers, charge officers and principal/ district census officers will be deployed for data collection, monitoring and supervision of Census operations.

– Use of mobile app for data collection and the Central portal for monitoring purpose will ensure better quality data, said the government.

– Data dissemination will be much better and in a user friendly way so that all the queries on required parameters for policy making will be made available on the click of a button.

– Census-as-a-service (CaaS) will deliver data to ministries in a clean, machine-readable and actionable format.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

