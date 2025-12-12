Census 2027: Cabinet clears ₹11,718 allocation - Phases, impact and other details

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the allocation of ₹11,718.24 crore for conducting Census of India 2027. The announcement was made by Union Cabinet Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Census of India would be conducted in two phases:

– Houselisting and Housing Census – April to September, 2026 and,

– Population Enumeration (PE) – February 2027.

For the Union Territory of Ladakh and the snow-bound, non-synchronous regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Population Enumeration would be carried out in September 2026 — the government said in its statement issued on Friday, December 12.

Census 2027 - Key points to know – About 30 lakh field functionaries including enumerators, supervisors, master trainers, charge officers and principal/ district census officers will be deployed for data collection, monitoring and supervision of Census operations.

– Use of mobile app for data collection and the Central portal for monitoring purpose will ensure better quality data, said the government.

– Data dissemination will be much better and in a user friendly way so that all the queries on required parameters for policy making will be made available on the click of a button.

– Census-as-a-service (CaaS) will deliver data to ministries in a clean, machine-readable and actionable format.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)