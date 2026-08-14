Census 2027: Full list of 40 questions, including those on caste, to be asked in Phase 2

The Centre notified on Friday a list of 40 questions to be asked of respondents during the population enumeration phase of the Census. It includes first-time queries on caste.
The Population Enumeration (PE) is part of the second phase of the Census 2027. "Comprehensive caste enumeration will be done during the Population Enumeration phase," the Centre had said earlier.
In reply to the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, the government said that the population enumeration in Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will take place from September 1 to 30, according to a gazette notification issued earlier this month.
Now, the latest order from Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan notifies questions such as whether the person belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe and their caste.
The order states, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 8 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), the Central Government hereby instructs and directs that the census officers may, within the limits of the local area for which they have been respectively appointed, ask all such questions of all persons residing within such limits, pertaining to the items enumerated below, for collecting information through the Household Schedule in connection with the Census of India 2027..."
1. Name of the person
2. Relationship to head
3. Sex
4. Date of Birth and Age (in completed years)
5. Current Marital Status
6. Age at Marriage (in completed years)
7. Spouse Name
8. Nationality as declared
9. Religion.
10. Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Caste
11. Father's Particulars
12. Mother's Particulars
13. Disability
14. Mother Tongue and other languages known
15. Literacy and digital literacy status
16. Status of attendance in educational institution
17. Highest educational level attained and Stream/Discipline
18. Worked any time during last year
19. Category of economic activity
20. Occupation
21. Nature of industry, trade or service
22. Class of worker
23. Non-economic activity (for marginal, semi-marginal and non-worker)
24. Secking or available for work (for marginal, semi-marginal and non-worker)
25. Travel to place of work
26. Birth place
27. Place of Inst residence
28. Reason for migration
29. Duration of stay in this village/town since last migration
30. Permanent Residential Address
31. Number of children surviving at present (for currently married, widowed, divorced and separated women only)
32. Number of children ever born alive (for currently married, widowed, divorced and separated women only)
33. Number of children born alive during last one year (for currently married women only)
34. Place of Covid-19 Vaccination
35. Total number of Bank Accounts
36. Mobile Number (if available)
37. Aadhaar Number (if available)
38. Voter ID Number (if available)
39. Passport Number (if Indian Passport holder)
40. Availability of Driving License
Last year in December, the Union Cabinet said it approved the proposal for conducting Census of India 2027 and revealed a plan for conducting the Census of India 2027, saying the exercise would be conducted in two phases:
(i) Houselisting and Housing Census (April to September, 2026): To be held in a period of 30 days in each State/ UT, as per the convenience of the State/UT Governments. There will also be an option of Self-enumeration during a 15-day period just before the 30-day period of house-to-house HLO work. This phase will gather detailed information on housing conditions, availability of amenities, and assets possessed by households, while also creating the essential frame for the subsequent phase.
(ii) Population Enumeration (PE) in February 2027: Will focus on capturing detailed demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration, and fertility-related information of individuals across households. As decided by the CCPA, enumeration of Castes will also be done during the second phase of Census.
For UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Phase II will be conducted during September 2026.
The first phase of the Census 2027, which involves houselisting and Housing Census, has been completed in 31 States/UTs, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week.
“In the remaining states, the first phase of the census is scheduled to be completed by September, 2026,” he said.
Sharing an update on the second phase of Census 2026, the minister said that as per the notification dated August 3, 2026 in the Gazette of India, "the second phase of the Census i.e. Population Enumeration in the UT of Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand shall be undertaken from 1st September, 2026 to 30th September, 2026 with a revisional round from 1st October, 2026 to 5th October, 2026."
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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