Census 2027: Self-enumeration exercise begins in West Bengal from August 1 — How to apply? Is it compulsory?

India's 16th Census began in West Bengal on Saturday, August 1, with the first two weeks reserved for self-enumeration, during which residents can provide details about themselves and their families.

The self-enumeration window will remain open from August 1 to August 15.

Advertisement

This first phase of the once-in-a-decade population survey will be followed by a house-listing phase from August 16 to September 14, during which information on housing conditions, household amenities, and assets owned will be collected.

Also Read | Himanshu: The caste count of Census 2027 needs wide public consultation

Census 2027: Steps to apply for self-enumeration For self-enumeration, residents will have to submit their details via the official portal atse.census.gov.in.

The process “ensures better accuracy, since you enter your own information,” the website reads.

Once the form is submitted, a self-enumeration ID (SEID) will be displayed on the screen.

Smita Pandey, administrator and commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), told The Telegraph that the 11-digit SEID must be shared with enumerators when they visit households later.

The ID will give the enumerator access to all data filled in by the resident. “Please save and retain the SEID,” said Pandey, who is also Calcutta’s principal census officer.

Self-enumeration is simple and should not take more than 10 minutes, Pandey said, noting that it is not mandatory.

Residents will not have to upload documents during self-enumeration. No documents will be needed when the enumerators visit households later. The Census Act, 1948, makes it mandatory for every person to answer questions asked during a census. Anyone refusing to respond to an enumerator’s questions could face a penalty of up to ₹1,000, according to the Act.

Advertisement

Pandey told The Telegraph that the civic body expects around 25 lakh people to complete self-enumeration, thereby making field enumeration faster and easier. “Calcutta had a population of 45 lakh in 2011. We are expecting about 25 to 30 lakh people to complete self-enumeration,” she said.

‘Data will be used only for statistics…’: CM Adhikari To mark the start of Census 2027, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari filled in his details on the official website.

Describing the upcoming Census as the country's first fully digital population count, Adhikari urged people to participate in the exercise and cooperate with officials.

He sought to allay fears about privacy and data security, saying information collected would remain confidential and protected under law. "The data will be used only for statistics, planning and development. There is no scope for misuse of personal information in any form."

Advertisement

"I urge every person in West Bengal to cooperate with the authorities involved and participate in the process," he said.

The chief minister said that once the final Census data is recorded, people would not have to repeatedly submit documents to avail themselves of benefits under various government welfare schemes.

SIR and Census are different Addressing concerns over the Special Intensive Revision process and the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) list of voters, Adhikari said many of those who figure in the list have not challenged it.

"Out of the 27 lakh people who were given an opportunity to approach the SIR tribunal, around seven lakh had applied. The rest have not submitted any application or appeal so far," he said.

Advertisement

The chief minister said it would not be possible to determine whether those who had not made any claim as voters would later seek recognition as Indian citizens until the entire process was completed.

He also clarified that the Census exercise and the issue of illegal immigration were separate.

Also Read | 5 safety tips to prevent cyber fraud during Census 2027 enumeration