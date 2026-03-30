Census 2027: Will live-in couples be treated as married? Govt clarifies FAQs

India’s Census 2027 is set to introduce notable social and technological changes, with newly released government FAQs clarifying that live-in couples may be treated as married if they consider their relationship a “stable union”. The guidance, published on the official self-enumeration portal, signals a broader attempt to align data collection with evolving social realities while modernising the Census process.

Live-In Relationships Get Recognition in Census Framework Among the most closely watched clarifications for Census 2027 is the treatment of live-in relationships within household data.

Also Read | Census 2027: Enumerators to use handheld devices in a fully digital system

"Will a couple in a live-in relationship be considered a married couple? If they consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple," the FAQ states.

The move could influence how family structures are recorded, offering a more flexible understanding of domestic arrangements in official statistics.

Self-Enumeration and Digital Census Rollout For the first time during Census 2027, citizens will be able to submit their details digitally through a self-enumeration portal. This option will be available during a 15-day window prior to the first phase of enumeration, depending on state-specific schedules.

Officials said the Census will rely heavily on digital tools, with enumerators using mobile applications for data collection and web-based systems managing operations, including mapping and house listing. Importantly, no documents will be required from respondents during the process.

33 Questions to Map Housing, Assets and Living Conditions The government has notified 33 questions for the first phase—Houselisting and Housing Census—beginning April 1, 2026. These will capture details such as housing materials, household size, access to amenities, ownership patterns, and consumption indicators like types of food grains used.

Enumerators will also gather information on the number of married couples in a household, as well as key attributes of the head of the household, including name, sex, and social category.

Data Confidentiality and Legal Safeguards Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan emphasised that individual data collected during Census 2027 will remain strictly confidential under Section 15 of the Census Act, 1948.

“The data cannot be accessed under the RTI or presented as evidence in court. Only aggregate numbers are used for tabulation,” he said, underscoring legal safeguards around personal information.

He added, “Census is a vast task to carry on. Census will be carried out in two phases, and this time the data will be collected digitally.”

Two-Phase Exercise with Nationwide Scale Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases: the House Listing phase, which focuses on housing conditions and assets, followed by Population Enumeration, which captures demographic, socio-cultural, and economic data, including migration and fertility patterns.

Also Read | Nitin Pai: A caste census is likely to perpetuate division and weaken our nation

“The reference date for Population Census - 2027 will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027,” Narayan said, adding that caste enumeration will be undertaken during the second phase.