Census notification to be issued today: What you need to know about the 2027 survey?

The notification to conduct the Census of India would be published in the official gazette today, June 16, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

As many as 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, and 1.3 lakh Census functionaries would be deployed for the exercise, to be conducted in two phases. The exercise will be conducted by March 1, 2027.

The Census will be conducted in two phases. In phase one, called the Housing Listing Operation (HLO), the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household will be collected. Subsequently, in the second phase called the Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected.

Caste details will also be enumerated during this Census exercise.

The last census was done in India in 2011 when the entire process of houselisting and enumeration was completed before the reference date of March 1, 2011.

The exercise will, however, be held by October 2026 in snow-bound states and union territories, such as Ladakh,Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The Census is a decennial population-based survey that has been conducted 15 times until 2011. A pan-India census, due in 2021, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Ministry said the Census would be conducted digitally using mobile applications, and people would also be able to self-enumerate.

“Very stringent data security measures would be kept in place to ensure data security at the time of collection, transmission and storage,” it said.

Amit Shah chaires review meeting Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming census with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and other senior officials on June 15.

Shah reviewed the preparation for the forthcoming census with the Union home secretary, Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan and other senior officials here, it said.

The dates of the new exercise announced earlier this month come over a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), on 30 April approved the enumeration of castes in the upcoming Census — a surprising decision that the opposition, and Rahul Gandhi have long been demanding amid the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) resistance.

