Census of India to begin in 2025, delimitation of Lok Sabha seats set to be completed by 2028: Report

India's next census is expected to start in 2025, following delays due to the pandemic. The updated census data is expected to categorise populations more precisely, including sub-sects.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 01:48 PM IST
The Centre is likely to begin the census in 2025.
The Centre is likely to begin the census in 2025.

The central government is likely to begin the population census exercise in 2025 and conclude it in a year after a four-year-long delay, reported India Today, citing sources. After the completion of the Census of India, the delimitation exercise of Lok Sabha seats will begin, which may be over by 2028.

Also Read | Lalu’s remark on caste census triggers war of words between BJP and RJD

Inclusion of sub-sects within general and SC-ST categories

The next population census of India will be performed with a few improvisations. As per India Today, next year's census will keep a detailed account of the population of subsects within the General and SC-ST categories. Normally, the population census data is gathered based on categories like religion and social class and counts of General, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

Also Read | India’s Census needs an urgent update: Vital data mustn’t be delayed

The National Population Register (NPR) was scheduled to be updated as a part of the Census of India from April 1 to September 30, 2020. But the census was put on hold because of the COVID pandemic, which led to nationwide lockdowns and lakhs of deaths, many of which went unrecorded.

The population census operation continues to be on hold, and the government has not yet announced the new schedule. Amid the delay in the census exercise, several opposition parties have also targeted the Centre for not taking any decision on the matter.

Also Read | India at 2nd rank for adding new citizens to US, 65,960 became Americans in 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at the government's decision on the Census of India in August, saying that “it will be carried out at an appropriate time". Shah also said he would announce how it would be done once the details were decided.

What is Census of India?

The population census of India is conducted every 10 years to collect, compile, analyse, and disseminate demographic, economic, and social data.

The Indian census data is updated every year and was set to be done last in 2020. It began in 1872 when the first census was conducted in different parts of India. The population census is conducted by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCensus of India to begin in 2025, delimitation of Lok Sabha seats set to be completed by 2028: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.90
    03:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    15.6 (9.27%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.05
    03:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.55%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,735.05
    03:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -7.55 (-0.43%)

    Indus Towers share price

    345.80
    03:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    11 (3.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    369.80
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.05 (11.13%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,623.70
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    108.65 (4.32%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,150.35
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    4.45 (0.39%)

    Coforge share price

    7,675.85
    02:53 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -66.35 (-0.86%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,010.00
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -354.65 (-8.13%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.60
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91 (-6.62%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,419.40
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -77.15 (-5.16%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,980.75
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -253.9 (-4.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.15
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.85 (8.82%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    648.25
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    52.15 (8.75%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.29
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.62 (8.08%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility share price

    1,333.25
    02:54 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    91.4 (7.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.