Census of India to begin in 2025, delimitation of Lok Sabha seats set to be completed by 2028: Report

The central government is likely to begin the population census exercise in 2025 and conclude it in a year after a four-year-long delay, reported India Today, citing sources. After the completion of the Census of India, the delimitation exercise of Lok Sabha seats will begin, which may be over by 2028.

Also Read | Lalu’s remark on caste census triggers war of words between BJP and RJD

Inclusion of sub-sects within general and SC-ST categories The next population census of India will be performed with a few improvisations. As per India Today, next year's census will keep a detailed account of the population of subsects within the General and SC-ST categories. Normally, the population census data is gathered based on categories like religion and social class and counts of General, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes.

The National Population Register (NPR) was scheduled to be updated as a part of the Census of India from April 1 to September 30, 2020. But the census was put on hold because of the COVID pandemic, which led to nationwide lockdowns and lakhs of deaths, many of which went unrecorded.

The population census operation continues to be on hold, and the government has not yet announced the new schedule. Amid the delay in the census exercise, several opposition parties have also targeted the Centre for not taking any decision on the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hinted at the government's decision on the Census of India in August, saying that “it will be carried out at an appropriate time". Shah also said he would announce how it would be done once the details were decided.

What is Census of India? The population census of India is conducted every 10 years to collect, compile, analyse, and disseminate demographic, economic, and social data.