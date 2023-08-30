Census or survey? All you need to know as Bihar govt, Centre spar over caste-based scrutiny2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:17 AM IST
The BJP-led NDA has criticized the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar over the ongoing debate on a caste-based survey.
Debate over a caste-based survey in Bihar continued this week with the BJP-led NDA taking potshots at the Nitish Kumar government. The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it was the only entity that could conduct a census. Meanwhile the Chief Minister and his deputy have continued to stress the difference between a census and a survey.