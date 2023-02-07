Census paused 'till further orders' says govt as India gains ‘most populous’ tag
The massive survey exercise was slated to take place nearly three years ago, but has been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central government has put Census 2021 on hold ‘until further orders’. The massive survey exercise was slated to take place nearly three years ago, but has been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The development also comes at a time when India is believed to have overtaken China as the world's most populous country.
