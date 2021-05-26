BENGALURU : Centenarian Gandhian and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy on Wednesday passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, family sources said. "He died of heart attack at about 1.40 PM at the Jayadeva Hospital," his close confidant Sirimane Nagaraj told PTI.

According to him, Doreswamy (103) had contracted COVID on May 8 and was admitted to the Jayadeva Institute for treatment and was discharged on May 13. "However, on May 14, Doreswamy complained of severe weakness. So he was again admitted to the hospital and was there till he breathed his last," Nagaraj said.

He added that the centenarian had asthma and was undergoing treatment for lungs-related ailment. Doreswamy is survived by a son and a daughter. Born on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy took a plunge into the freedom struggle by taking part in the Quit India movement and was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944. The Gandhian had also participated in the Mysuru Chalo movement to compel the Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian State post-Independence.

A bachelor of science from the Central College, Bengaluru, Doreswamy was into the teaching profession and tried his hands at journalism by bringing out a newspaper called Pauravani. He was jailed for four months during Emergency after he sent a letter to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi threatening to launch an agitation against her.

Age did not diminish the spirit of Doreswamy as he was an active social activist till his last breath. He had taken part in various agitations till the COVID- 19 broke out. The freedom fighter had taken up the battle against the mining mafia in Karnataka till he ended their dominance. He had taken up the struggle to rid the government land in the clutches of land-grabbers. Doreswamy was at the forefront during the India Against Corruption agitation in Bengaluru which activist Anna Hazare was leading from New Delhi. Condoling his death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "Centenarian H S Doreswamy was a multi-faceted personality, who had led a complete life right from the freedom struggle to various pro-people agitation till recently." Calling him a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, Yediyurappa recalled his contribution for the unification of Karnataka post-independence.

Mourning his death, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda recalled that he knew him for his agitation against the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project.

Expressing his grief, former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah tweeted, " Deeply shocked to know the passing away of senior freedom fighter & centenarian Shri. H S Doreswamy. He was like my family member & his death has disturbed me. My condolences to all his family members, friends & well-wishers." Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the death of the centenary and freedom fighter Doreswamy." Many Ministers and senior Congress and the BJP leaders expressed their sorrow over the demise of Doreswamy.

