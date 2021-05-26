Centenarian Gandhian and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy passes away

Age did not diminish the spirit of Doreswamy as he was an active social activist till his last breath. He had taken part in various agitations till the COVID- 19 broke out. The freedom fighter had taken up the battle against the mining mafia in Karnataka till he ended their dominance. He had taken up the struggle to rid the government land in the clutches of land-grabbers. Doreswamy was at the forefront during the India Against Corruption agitation in Bengaluru which activist Anna Hazare was leading from New Delhi. Condoling his death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "Centenarian H S Doreswamy was a multi-faceted personality, who had led a complete life right from the freedom struggle to various pro-people agitation till recently." Calling him a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, Yediyurappa recalled his contribution for the unification of Karnataka post-independence.