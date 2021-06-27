Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said that work on the Central Vista Project is going as per the schedule after a visit to the site.

"Work is on schedule. Quick progress being made. The new-look Central Vista Avenue, with a judicious mix of modern with traditional, will redefine the heart of the city. More public spaces. Easier public access. Greener and better," said Puri in a tweet.

Lauding the workers for giving shape to architectural heritage, Puri in another tweet said, "Toil and perseverance of our workers is giving shape to architectural heritage for the future generations. I visited the Central Vista Avenue and New Parliament sites to take stock today.

Taking a dig at Opposition parties and others who are critical of the Central VistaProject, Union Minister said 'the evening ice cream experiences of 'Vidvaans' are going to get even better.'

Central Vista Development project

In December 2020, the Central Vista Development project was inaugurated by PM Modi. The project intends to revamp 86 acres of land in Delhi, which includes Rajpath, Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block, South Block, Shastri Bhavan, and Udyog Bhavan.

The project envisages the construction of a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's office, and residence, the Special Protection Group building and the Vice-President Enclave.

