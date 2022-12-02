Central Bank of India hires Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna as executive director

Central Bank of India hires Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna as executive director2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna has been named the bank's executive director for a term of three years beginning on his day of appointment.
With effect from the first of December 2022, Shri Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna took over as Executive Director of the Central Bank of India. He formerly served as Bank of Baroda's Chief General Manager before being appointed to his current designation. Head of Corporate & Institutional Credit -Large Corporate was his last position at Bank of Baroda.
Effective from the date of assumption of office on or after December 1, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Shri Malladi Venkat Murali Krishna, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, was appointed as Executive Director on the Board of the Bank for a term of three years, in place of Shri Alok Srivastava, Executive Director of the Bank, who retired on November 30, 2022.
He has over three decades of professional banking experience in leadership positions and an MBA in Banking and Finance. He started his career with Bank of Baroda as a Probationary Officer. His knowledge encompasses all significant sectors of banking, including corporate credit, international business, rural and agricultural banking, financial inclusion, and NRI business, among others.
He served from branches to regional offices and from overseas territory to the corporate office during the course of his long career in the banking sector. He handled duties like those of the head of a large corporation, the head of corporate operations, the head of the rural and agricultural department, and the head of the financial inclusion department successfully. Additionally, he served as a director on the boards of AFC Ltd., BOB Capital Finance Ltd., and Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank.
Additionally, the Central Bank of India recently said that Shri Alok Srivastava would no longer serve as the bank's executive director as of the end of business on November 30, 2022, upon reaching retirement.
While Net Interest Income for the quarter ended September 2022 climbed to ₹2747 crores as opposed to ₹2206 crores for the comparable quarter ended September 30, 2021, registering a Y-o-Y growth of ₹541 crore (24.52%), Central Bank of India reported a Net Profit of ₹318 crore during Q2FY23. Due to an increase in total interest income of ₹661 Cr, operating profit for the quarter ended September 2022 increased to ₹1748 Cr from ₹1445 Cr. On a YoY basis, the Gross Advances grew by ₹21428 Cr (12.20%) to reach ₹197022 Cr on September 30, 2022, compared to ₹175594 Cr on September 30, 2021. Central Bank of India reported a pan India presence with a network of 4517 branches with 64.91% (2932 branches) in rural & semi-urban areas, 2111 ATMs and 10599 BC Points with a total of 17187 Touch Points as on September 2022.
