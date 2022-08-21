Central Bank of India may soon exit the restrictions of RBI's PCA framework

The Central Bank of India is likely to be out of PCA following improved financial health
RBI is currently processing the bank's request and may take a decision soon
The Central Bank of India may soon exit the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework of the RBI, as there is an improvement in the financial health of the bank. Central Bank of India is the only public sector bank under PCA right now.
The bank has made its representation to RBI and showed continued improvement in financial health for the past five quarters.
The Reserve Bank of India is currently processing the bank's request and will take a decision soon based on qualitative and quantitative factors. The Central Bank of India reported a ₹234.78 crore profit in the first quarter of this fiscal. The profit rose by 14.2% as compared to ₹205.58 crore in the same quarter last year.
The bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) also fell from 15.92% to 14.9% in the latest quarter. Net NPAs also saw a decline from 5.09% to 3.93% in the first quarter.
The PCA framework was applied to the Central Bank of India in June 2017 due to its high net non-performing assets (NPAs) and low Return on Assets. Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank, two of the three PSU lenders under the RBI's supervision, were removed from the framework in September 2021.
PCA is initiated when banks fail to meet certain regulatory requirements, such as return on asset, minimum capital, and the amount of non-performing assets, including lending, management compensation, and directors' fees.
The bank under PCA will face some restrictions like dividend distribution, branch expansion and management compensation or may require promoters to infuse capital in the bank.
The RBI issued a revised Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework for banks last year, to enable supervisory intervention at an "appropriate time" and also act as a tool for effective market discipline. Capital asset quality and leverage are the key areas for monitoring in the revised framework.
