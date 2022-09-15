Central Bureau of Communication announces month-long cultural programs

Central Bureau of Communication announces month-long cultural programs1 min read . 03:51 PM IST
CBC is also organizing special programs to mark important events like the Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav, blood donation drive, observed on 17 September
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has announced a bouquet of entertainment and infotainment programs in Delhi for a month.
CBC is also organizing special programs to mark important events like the Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav (blood donation drive), observed on 17 September, 2022.
“Lined up for the rest of the month are skits, street plays, dance and dramas on Netaji’s life and ideals. Special performances are waiting to be unveiled as part of this year’s Gandhi Jayanti celebrations," the ministry said.
The events at Step Plaza open-air stage can be attended free of cost by people of all ages.
The event aims to convey citizen centric messages on various developmental initiatives by the government along with the cultural performances, said a statement from the ministry.
