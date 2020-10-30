Central committee set to monitor pollution as NCR begins to choke

The National Capital Region’s (NCR’s) deteriorating air quality levels came into focus on Thursday as President Ram Nath Kovind signed an ordinance to form a committee to tackle pollution in the national capital and its adjoining areas, thus setting in motion the formation of a permanent overarching committee to look into the crisis.

The ordinance was signed even as the Supreme Court was hearing a case on pollution in Delhi.

The committee, once set up, will provide an overall platform for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding air pollution. It will also provide a statutory mechanism for tackling the problem.

Rising levels of pollution in NCR have been a cause of concern and have also led to a political blame game. Delhi sees a spike in air pollution levels, especially in the winter months because of several factors, including stubble burning by farmers in neighbouring states.

The ordinance says that there is a lack of a permanent, dedicated and participative mechanism to tackle air pollution that involves all the stakeholders.

At present, the only body looking into the problem is the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), which was constituted in 1998. The new committee will have 18 members and will be headed by a chairman appointed by the central government. It will have representation from the states of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The committee will have the power to lay down parameters for the quality of air and restrict any industry or operation as part of safeguard measures.

The ordinance also gives the commission the authority to impose fines of up to ₹1 crore and recommend imprisonment in the case of any violation.

The participation of states in the commission is extremely important as it sets up a fora for collective decision-making and implementation among different political bodies, according to analysts.

“In the ultimate analysis, the effectiveness of the commission will be determined by the choice of its permanent members, especially its chairperson. We need to ensure that these members have the capability to bind together the states into air quality solutions that can and will solve our air quality problems. This is the first governance change we have had in more than three decades in the pollution control sector and it deserves to be welcomed," said Ajay Mathur, director general, TERI.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court told the government that it would like to peruse the ordinance passed by Kovind to tackle air pollution while improving the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde deferred hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two young environmental activists seeking directions to ensure the implementation of the complete ban on stubble burning.

The apex court on 26 October had suspended the one-man committee of former Justice Madan Lokur that it had appointed on 16 October to monitor the measures taken by the states to prevent stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR.

Japnam Bindra contributed to this story.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via