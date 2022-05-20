This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry of consumer affairs said that over 2400 consumer complaints were registered against Ola and 770 against Uber in the national consumer helpline in the one-year upto 1 May 2022
NEW DELHI :Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to ride hailing applications Ola and Uber for alleged unfair trade practices and alleged violation of consumer rights, the government said on Friday.
The ministry of consumer affairs said that over 2400 consumer complaints were registered against Ola and 770 against Uber in the national consumer helpline in the one-year upto 1 May 2022. Many of these refer to driver’s behaviour.
The primary issues alleged in the notices included deficiency in service, inadequate consumer grievance redressal mechanism, unreasonable levy of cancelation charge and inclusion of charges for add on services by way of pre-ticked boxes without explicit consent before each ride, the ministry said.
At a meeting last week, the department of consumer affairs urged ride-hailing companies to become ‘convergence partner’ in the national consumer helpline to enable better grievance redressal for consumers and for compliance with the consumer protection law and ecommerce rules, the ministry said.
Emails sent to Ola and Uber on Friday evening remained unanswered at the time of publishing.
The ministry pointed out that alleged unreasonable levy of cancellation charge was one of the issues by raised by consumers, wherein users were not shown the amount of time within which cancelling a ride is permitted.
The amount of cancellation charge is not allegedly displayed prominently on the platform before booking the ride. “Undue cancellation charges are borne by users when they are forced to cancel the ride due to unwillingness of the driver to accept the ride or come at the pick-up location," the ministry’s statement said.
Alleged deficiency in services accounted for more than half of the complaints in the case of both the companies, as per the government’s statement. This allegedly includes lack of proper response from customer support, driver refusing to take payment by online mode and insisting for cash only, higher amount charged despite going on the same route previously at a lesser charge, unprofessional driver behaviour and driver refusing to switch on air conditioner when the consumer is promised air conditioned ride on the application.
The ministry also alleged complaints were received about absence of customer care number and details of grievance officer on the platform and lack of any information on method used to charge different fares for the same route from two individuals.
The ministry said the regulator is regularly monitoring the consumer protection landscape in the country. Recently, CCPA issued advisory against illegal sale and facilitation of wireless jammers on online platforms, it said.
The watchdog also issued an advisory to all marketplace e-commerce entities to ensure that details of sellers as mandated, including name and contact number of the grievance officer are provided in a clear and accessible manner to users on the platform.
The regulator has been cautioning consumers against buying goods which do not hold valid ISI mark and violate compulsory BIS standards. It has already issued safety notices cautioning consumers about unsafe helmets, pressure cookers and cooking gas cylinders, electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens and domestic gas stoves with LPG.
CCPA, set up in 2020 regulates issues related to consumer rights including unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements in addition to promoting consumer rights protection. It can order probes into violations of consumer rights, order recall of unsafe goods, order discontinuance of unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements besides imposing penalties on manufacturers, endorsers or publishers of misleading advertisements.
