NEW DELHI : The government is likely to create a central data bank of people who have been affected by covid-19, according to information provided to parliamentarians during a meeting of the standing committee on labour on Monday.

The Centre is considering a policy decision on healthcare facilities since it believes that post-covid-19 healthcare facility will require greater effort, health officials said at the final hearing of the parliamentary committee before the report is submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

“During the meeting, representatives of the Union government informed parliamentarians that many patients who have recovered from covid-19 have complained of complications after recovering. As such, the Union government is mulling over the possibility of taking a policy decision in this aspect," said a person aware of the development.

The health ministry officials said that as most data on people being affected by covid-19 was being collected by state governments, the Union government was also going to create a data bank of all people affected by covid-19.

The officials also said poor healthcare facilities and infrastructure were affecting the fight against the pandemic and informed parliamentarians that Ayushman Bharat claims had reduced in states such as Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

“There has been a slight rise in the claims of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, the problem before the Union government is that states such as Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi do not have Ayushman Bharat. People, especially the poor, faced some problems in the absence of Ayushman Bharat in these four states though health facilities in Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata are better than other states," said the person quoted above.

The government told the parliamentary panel that it was working on policy of 3Ts of test, track and treat. Since 1 April, more than 1.48 million e-cards of Ayushman Bharat programme were issued nationally in three months, it said.

