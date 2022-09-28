New Delhi: Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked state governments to facilitate the central deputation of IAS and other All India Services Officers.

Addressing the Annual Conference of Principal Secretaries of states/UTs looking after Personnel, General Administration and Administrative Reforms, the minister said that central deputation is part of the federal structure in the country.

He urged the state governments to cooperate with the central government to address the concerns in this regard. “An All-India Service officer is an important interface of the government, both within the state as well as the centre."

Singh said that there is already a laid down structure for cadre management of All India Services. The same needs to be followed in letter and spirit. A particular aspect in this regard is the deployment of the All-India Service officers at centre.

The minister added that the central government carries out intensive review of service records of members of the services provided under Rule 16(3) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958. The sole objective is to weed out the deadwood and maintain a high standard of efficiency and initiative in the state/centre.

He said that during the current year, the central government has successfully allotted 180 IAS officers through civil services examinations. 434 vacancies have been determined for recruitment through induction from state services that will be filled soon. “I request the state governments to follow the guidelines relating to effective service and vigilance management of All India Services officers circulated by the central government from time to time."

Singh said that to get the best out of a government officer, he/she should be adequately trained. The central government has prepared effective training modules to train the officers. “They have also devised a module for state government officials, particularly those working at cutting edge level."

The minister said the officers of All India Services form the backbone of Indian administration and it is important that concerted efforts are put in by the government to achieve the objectives of good governance by effective implementation of governmental policies and programs.

“There is a need to have a platform where interaction at regular intervals between this department and other stakeholders continues to take place," he said.