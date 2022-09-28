Central deputation is part of federal structure in the country: Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Jitendra Singh urged the state governments to cooperate with the central government to address the concerns in this regard
New Delhi: Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked state governments to facilitate the central deputation of IAS and other All India Services Officers.