Central drug regulator creating guidelines for gene therapies, biosimilars: DCGI
Summary
- Cell and gene therapies, which involve the transfer of genetic material or cells into a patient for treatment, have been on the rise in India. So far, the regulator has two approved CAR-T cell therapies, used to treat certain types of cancers.
MUMBAI : The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is in the process of creating guidelines to regulate cell and gene therapies and upgrading the framework to regulate biosimilars, as the Indian industry moves towards innovations in the space, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi said on Thursday.