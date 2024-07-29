Central government debt set to double to ₹185 trillion by FY25 amid fiscal challenges and policy shifts

  • The increase in government debt, led by higher spending on public services, infrastructure, and pandemic relief, underscores ongoing fiscal challenges and economic policies.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published29 Jul 2024, 04:05 PM IST
The budget estimates for FY25 forecast the debt to rise to ₹185.27 trillion, or 56.8% of GDP. (Image: Pixabay)
The budget estimates for FY25 forecast the debt to rise to ₹185.27 trillion, or 56.8% of GDP. (Image: Pixabay)

India's central government debt is projected to escalate to 185.27 trillion, or 56.8% of GDP, by the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), up from 93.26 trillion, or 49.3% of GDP, in 2018-19, the minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This projected increase in debt follows a significant rise over the past six years, reflecting a combination of fiscal challenges and strategic economic policies from FY19 to FY25. It underscores the government's efforts to manage economic pressures while addressing critical public needs.

Increasing debt levels highlight the government's growing expenditures on public services, infrastructure projects, and economic stimulus measures. Rising debt often signals a fiscal deficit, where the government's expenditures exceed its revenues. 

In FY20, the debt increased to 105.07 trillion, accounting for 52.3% of GDP, as Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha in response to a question from Khalilur Rahaman, Trinamool Congress member.

This increase was largely driven by higher spending on infrastructure and social schemes aimed at stimulating economic growth. The onset of the pandemic exacerbated the situation, pushing the debt to 121.86 trillion, or 61.4% of GDP, in FY21. The government resorted to extensive borrowing to fund relief measures and stimulus packages, a necessary response to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Read this | Budget 2024: Capex unchanged, but govt maintains strong fiscal support for infra

As the country embarked on recovery efforts post-pandemic, debt levels continued to climb, reaching 138.66 trillion, or 58.8% of GDP, in FY22. This slight reduction in the debt-to-GDP ratio was due to a rebound in economic activity, though the absolute debt figure continued its upward trajectory.

Financial year 2022-23 saw the debt increase further to 156.13 trillion, or 57.9% of GDP. The government's focus remained on economic recovery, infrastructure development, and welfare programmes, necessitating continued borrowing. For FY24, provisional figures indicate that the debt has reached 171.78 trillion, or 58.2% of GDP. This reflects the ongoing efforts to stabilize the economy and invest in growth-oriented projects.

Looking ahead, the budget estimates for FY25 forecast the debt to rise to 185.27 trillion, or 56.8% of GDP. This projection aligns with the government's plans to sustain economic growth while managing fiscal deficits.

Also read | The budget in 5 minutes

According to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook for April 2024, India’s GDP reached $3.57 trillion in 2023-24. This substantial economic activity underscores India's growing role as a significant player in the global economy. 

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 04:05 PM IST
