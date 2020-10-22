Central government employees get 3,700 cr bonus

“While the measures announced in the previous months did help the supply side to some extent, the demand side measures announced in the last two weeks is small. But, if you ask if the government is serious about reviving demand, then the answer is yes, but they don’t have enough fiscal space. If you wish to increase spending, you have to put money in the hands of those who don’t have an assured income. People with assured income may actually save due to risk aversion in the current economic uncertainty," Sinha added.