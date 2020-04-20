NEW DELHI : Officials of senior ranks in all central government ministries returned to their office from Monday onwards, following a directive in this regard, amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus scare.

The central government had issued an order to all the ministries that from April 20, 100 per cent attendance of the officials of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above is mandatory. Only 33 per cent officials of lower rank will have to come to the office, that too as per requirement.

Officials were seen entering the Shastri Bhavan and other central government offices in New Delhi at 9.30 a.m. on Monday. Vehicles of all employees resuming duties at their respective offices were sanitized even as they underwent thermal screening before they were allowed to enter.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar reached his office at Shastri Bhavan here at 11 a.m. and held a meeting with top officials including Information Secretary Rajiv Mittal.

Apart from the minister, officials above the rank of Under Secretary came in the ministry. Officers below the Under Secretary rank are being called on alternate days.

Only 33 per cent of the full employee staff has been asked to report for duty at offices. Apart from this, officers of the rank of Under Secretary to Director have been asked to come to office as per the need. Also, people who have their own vehicles or live nearby are directed to come to offices.

Also, the work in the Armed Forces, Health and Family Welfare, Disaster Management, Meteorological Department, Central Information Commission, FCI, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Custom Offices will continue as usual. Offices of the states and Union Territories will also open from Monday.

Apart from this, work will routine continue in the offices of Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Service, Disaster Management, Jails and Urban Bodies.

Other departments of the states will work with limited staff. Group A and B officers will come to the office if and when required, while only 33 per cent of Group C and below will come.

The district administration and treasury will work with a limited number of employees. However, employees engaged in the delivery of essential services will remain exempt.