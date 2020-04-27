NEW DELHI : Amid reports that the government is considering a proposal to reduce the retirement age of central government employees , Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has clarified that there is no such move. Central government staff retire at the age of 60 while reports had claimed that the governments is planning to reduce it to 50.

"There is no such move to reduce the retirement age nor (there) has been such a proposal discussed or contemplated at any level in the government," Singh said blaming certain motivated elements for planting such disinformation time and again in a section of media over the last few days and attributing it to the government sources or the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

He said, each time a prompt rebuttal is sought to be made in order to clear the confusion in the minds of stakeholders.

Singh said, it was unfortunate that at a time the country is going through the coronavirus crisis, there are certain elements and vested interests which try to underplay all the good works done by the government by planting such media stories.

On the contrary, right from the beginning of the emergence of the coronavirus challenge, the government and the DoPT have taken prompt decisions to safeguard the interests of the employees, the minister said.

