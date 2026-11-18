New Delhi: The commerce ministry has widened eligibility for a key export support programme, allowing more small and medium exporters to claim reimbursements for overseas trade promotion, quality certifications and logistics costs.

Firms with export turnover of up to ₹50 crore in the preceding fiscal year can now claim airfare reimbursement for executives attending buyer-seller meets and trade fairs, as well as for leading trade delegations abroad, according to an official statement on Wednesday. The earlier eligibility ceiling of ₹75 lakh had restricted access to the scheme for a wider pool of exporters.

The changes come as India seeks to diversify its export markets to cushion the impact of external headwinds and make better use of its trade agreements, including those with Australia, the UK and the European Union. The country aims to more than double its merchandise exports to $1 trillion by 2030-31, making wider market access and lower export costs important to achieving that target.

The latest amendments "address three critical requirements of Indian exporters —access to international markets, affordability of quality certifications and the high cost of logistics," said S.C. Ralhan, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

The changes are part of the revised guidelines for the Export Promotion Mission. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last week approved an outlay of ₹25,060 crore for the mission over five years through 2030-31.

Air travel Air travel reimbursement has been raised to up to 95% for micro and small exporters and up to 80% for other eligible exporters. The minimum membership period with export promotion councils required to qualify for these benefits has been halved to three months.

Widening access to trade promotion support will help more exporters market their products to global buyers and improve their competitiveness. According to the Economic Survey for 2025-26, India's nearly 75 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for almost 49% of the country's exports.

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The amendments cover three components of the Niryat Disha sub-scheme under the Export Promotion Mission: Market Access Support; Trade Regulations, Accreditation & Compliance Enablement (TRACE); and Logistics Interventions for Freight and Transport (LIFT).

Aid for quality certifications The ministry has relaxed rules under TRACE, which helps small and medium businesses obtain quality, safety and technical certifications required to sell their products in overseas markets. Under the amended guidelines, the list of certificates eligible for reimbursement has been expanded to 600 from 462.

Similarly, the guidelines under LIFT, which helps MSMEs in areas with low export intensity offset freight costs arising from their location, have been eased to cover all states and Union territories, compared with 13 earlier.

Eligible MSME exporters can claim reimbursement of up to 30% of pre-tax inland freight costs, subject to a cap of ₹20 lakh per importer-exporter code per financial year, for transporting goods to ports and transit hubs, according to industry executives.

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The categories of locations eligible for such support have also been expanded to include Land Customs Stations and Integrated Check Posts. Waterways have been added to road, rail and air as eligible modes of transport.

Air freight support, previously limited to the North Eastern Region, has been extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The minimum distance between the origin and destination points for eligibility has been halved to 100 km from 200 km. The support now covers all exportable merchandise, except items on the negative list, according to the statement.