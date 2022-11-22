While announcing that transparency is the key of the Narendra Modi government, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that the Central government is generating about 16 lakh jobs every month. The Union Minister was addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) in Ajmer, Rajasthan which was organized by Central Reserve Police Force.

"India has emerged as a source of energy with full of opportunities even in the situation of global economic crisis," the Union Minister said.

According to the minister, due to the schemes of the Central government, the lives of all classes of citizens have become easier. He asked the youth of the country to adopt the mantra of 'Nation First, Always First', and claimed that only those who kept their nation first, achieved success in their life.

"If they remember only one thing, only one mantra, then there will never be any doubt in their mind. That mantra is 'Nation First, Always First'" he said while referring to the challenges faced by the youth. The minister also distributed appointment letters to several candidates who received jobs in the 'Rozgar Mela'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave appointment letters to more than 70,000 youth through video-conferencing on Tuesday and claimed that such employment generation programs are being run in all NDA-rules states of the country.

Physical copies of the appointment letters will be provided to candidates at 45 locations in the country except for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in place.

"This is the double benefit of double-engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," Modi said.

“In the past month alone, Maharashtra and Gujarat have handed out thousands of appointment letters. A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh government to has handed out appointment letters to several youths. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh too have organized Rozgar Melas and handed out jobs to thousands of youth," the prime minister said.

With inputs from PTI