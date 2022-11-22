Central government is creating 16 lakh jobs every month: Ashwini Vaishnaw2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 11:19 PM IST
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave appointment letters to more than 70,000 youth through video-conferencing
While announcing that transparency is the key of the Narendra Modi government, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that the Central government is generating about 16 lakh jobs every month. The Union Minister was addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) in Ajmer, Rajasthan which was organized by Central Reserve Police Force.