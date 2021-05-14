If there is a need, then the central government should float global tenders for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines instead of state, said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday.

"Through a global tender, we can only procure Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V in the country. If there is a need for a global tender then it should be done by the central government," said Jain.

Further speaking about the vaccination shortage, he said that Delhi is about to run out of its Covaxin stock.

"Covaxin stock has almost ended. We only have two to three days of stock for Covidshield vaccines for 18- 44 years of age group," said Jain.

The minister also reiterated that the Centre should cap prices of the vaccine to ₹150 per dose.

"Central government is a partner in Covaxin's manufacturing so they can share the formula with others. The Centre should cap prices of all vaccines and it should not be more than ₹150 per dose," he said.

Jain stated that vaccination for those above the age of 45 will start in government schools soon.

'Insult for country'

The minister had earlier on Thursday also suggested to the Union health ministry that the central government should float a single global tender instead of various states to purchase Covid-19 vaccines.

Addressing a press conference, the health minister said if states go to procure vaccines in the international market then it will be an insult for the country.

"I suggested the Health Ministry if the vaccine has to be purchased from foreign countries, then instead of different states floating different global tenders, the Centre should purchase these vaccines on behalf of the states," he said.

"If in the international market, Delhi Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala go separately to purchase Covid vaccines, then it will be an insult for the country," he added.

Letter to SII

The Delhi government wrote to the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday asking it to "come to its rescue". Responding to this, Pune-based SII said they are doing their best to meet countrywide vaccine requirements.

In a letter to the SII, director of family welfare, Delhi government, Dr Monika Rana said, "We rely on your support for the provision of sufficient quantities of vaccine in a time-bound manner."

"Delhi has a limited stock of Covishield for 18 to 44 years which will finish in one week and vaccination centres will have to be closed due to non-availability of vaccines," she said.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.