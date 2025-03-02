Centre approves 97% of special assistance scheme funds to states
Summary
- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the top receivers of central funds under the Special Assistance scheme during the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal.
New Delhi: The Centre has approved nearly 97% of the amount allocated to states under the Special Assistance scheme, which provides interest-free loans for 50 years to states, during the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year, two people aware of the matter told Mint.