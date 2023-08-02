Govt set to auction 90 critical mineral mines

2 min read

The Indian government is set to auction around 90 mines containing critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite. This marks a departure from the previous practice of states conducting the auctions. The move is aimed at making India self-reliant in minerals and aligns with the country's energy transition targets. The government will not receive a share of the revenue from the mines, as it will go to the state governments. The auction process will allow private sector participation and open up opportunities for exploration and mining activities.

