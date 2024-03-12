The Central goverment on Tuesday decided to celebrate September 17 as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' every year

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, announced the celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ every year on September 17. The day will be celebrated to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad on this day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even after India's independence on August 15, 1947, Hyderabad did not get independence and continued to remain under the rule of the Nizams for 13 months, the Union Home Ministry said in a notification on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The city was liberated from Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948, after a police action namely 'Operation Polo'.

"Now to remember the martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of youth, the Government of India decided to celebrate the 17th day of September every year as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'," the notification read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last few years, the Narendra Modi government has held events on September 17 every year to mark ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the event in the past.

About Operation Polo Operation Polo is the code name for the military operation conducted by the Indian Armed Forces in September 1948 to integrate the princely state of Hyderabad into the independent Union of India.

At the time of independence, Hyderabad was ruled by Nizam, which used to be one of the most prosperous princely states in India. The operation was initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Nizam remained indecisive about whether to join India or Pakistan or maintain independence.

The military operation was conducted under the leadership of Major General J. N. Chaudhuri. The operation was concluded within less than five days, with minimal resistance from the Nizam's force. In the end, the Nizam surrendered, after which Hyderabad officially became a part of India.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!