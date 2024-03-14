Central govt bans 18 OTT apps for posting ‘vulgar and obscene’ content. Check full list here
Central governement has banned multiple OTT platforms, websites and apps for posting vulgar and obscene content despite multiple warnings.
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under the central government has banned 18 OTT platforms such as Uncut Adda, Dreams Films and Prime Play for hosting 'obscene and vulgar' and even pornographic content despite repeated warnings. Notably, 19 websites, 10 apps and 57 social media accounts associated with these OTT platforms have also been blocked for public access in India.