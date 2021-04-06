NEW DELHI : The Union government on Tuesday advised all Central government employees aged 45 years or above to get vaccinated amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

"...All central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," the order issued to all Central government ministries, departments said.

The government also advised to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover, and observing social distancing.

Meanwhile, the government today said the fight against COVID-19 over the next four weeks will be "very, very critical" for the country as its faces a faster second surge in infections, senior government health official Vinod Kumar Paul said.

India's daily infections passed the 100,000 mark for the first time on Monday, data from the health ministry showed.

India reported 96,982 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,26,86,049. There are 7,88,223 active cases in the nation as of now while the death toll has mounted to 1,65,547.

