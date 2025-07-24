Central govt employees can take 30 days leave to take care of elderly parents: Union Minister Jitendra Singh in RS

Central government employees can take leave for up to 30 days due to personal reasons, including taking care of elderly parents, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

According to the service rules, government employees are entitled to 30 days of leave, which can be used for personal reasons, such as looking after elderly parents.

The Union Minister's statement was a response to a question regarding whether there is any provision for government employees to avail leave to take care of their elderly parents.

"The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for 30 days of earned leave, 20 days of half pay leave, eight days of casual leave and two days of restricted holiday per annum, apart from other eligible leaves to a Central government employee, which can be availed for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of elderly parents," Singh said in a written reply.

About Central Civil Services(Leave) Rules, 1972 The Central Civil Services(Leave) Rules, 1972, took effect from June 1, 1972. These statutory rules regulate the granting of leave to all government employees, except for those covered by separate rules, such as Railway employees and members of All India Services.

Types of leaves Under the service rules, there are different kinds of leaves, such as earned leave, half-day leave, commuted leave, leave not due, extraordinary leave, maternity leave, paternity leave, child care leave, study leave, special disability leave, seamen’s sick leave, hospital leave, and departmental leave.

According to the policy of the Government, leave is credited in advance to the “Leave Account” of a Government servant twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively. It is debited when leave is taken by the employees. However, there are certain “Special Kinds of Leave” that are not debited to the leave account.

Executive instructions issued by the government from time to time govern holidays such as casual leave, restricted holidays, compensatory off, and special casual leave.