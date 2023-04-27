42 days paid leave for organ donation

As per data made available by states/UTs to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization, kidney transplants in 2021, 2020 and 2019 numbered 8,254, 4,970 and 8,613 respectively.
New Delhi: Central government employees who donate their organs will get up to 42 days of special casual leaves under the proposed National Organ Transplant Programme.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Central government employees who donate their organs will get up to 42 days of special casual leaves under the proposed National Organ Transplant Programme.
Organ removal is a major surgery, requiring time before hospitalization and afterwards for recovery. On 24 March, the government had adopted a ‘One Nation One Donation’ policy, removing the domicile requirement for registering patients requiring transplants. Now, such patients can visit any state and register for transplants.
Organ removal is a major surgery, requiring time before hospitalization and afterwards for recovery. On 24 March, the government had adopted a ‘One Nation One Donation’ policy, removing the domicile requirement for registering patients requiring transplants. Now, such patients can visit any state and register for transplants.
“Keeping in view the noble activity to help another human being and to promote organ donation among central government employees, it has now been decided to grant a maximum of 42 days special casual leave to a central government servant for donating their organ(s) to another human being, as a special welfare measure in public interest," said an official communication reviewed by Mint.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Keeping in view the noble activity to help another human being and to promote organ donation among central government employees, it has now been decided to grant a maximum of 42 days special casual leave to a central government servant for donating their organ(s) to another human being, as a special welfare measure in public interest," said an official communication reviewed by Mint.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India has around 4.2 million central government employees. As per data made available by states/UTs to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization, kidney transplants in 2021, 2020 and 2019 numbered 8,254, 4,970 and 8,613 respectively.
India has around 4.2 million central government employees. As per data made available by states/UTs to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization, kidney transplants in 2021, 2020 and 2019 numbered 8,254, 4,970 and 8,613 respectively.
“Irrespective of the type of surgery for removal of a donor’s organ, the duration of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days as per the recommendation of the government-registered medical practitioner/doctor. The leave shall be granted to all types of living donors, provided that donor had been duly approved for donation by the government-registered medical practitioner as per the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994," the government communication said.
“Irrespective of the type of surgery for removal of a donor’s organ, the duration of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days as per the recommendation of the government-registered medical practitioner/doctor. The leave shall be granted to all types of living donors, provided that donor had been duly approved for donation by the government-registered medical practitioner as per the Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994," the government communication said.
The ministry of health had received multiple queries on this matter and held a series of consultations with other government departments, before making this decision.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry of health had received multiple queries on this matter and held a series of consultations with other government departments, before making this decision.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Despite being home to the world’s largest population, India has among the fewest organ donations due to several factors including stigma and lack of awareness. In most cases of living donors, only women have come forward to donate organs to spouse, father or son.
Despite being home to the world’s largest population, India has among the fewest organ donations due to several factors including stigma and lack of awareness. In most cases of living donors, only women have come forward to donate organs to spouse, father or son.
Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.
Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.