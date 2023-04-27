Central govt employees to get 42 days' special casual leave for organ donation2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:54 PM IST
- Irrespective of the type of surgery for removal of donor's organ, the duration of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days according to the recommendation of government registered medical practitioner or doctor, the directive read
The ruling government at the Centre has announced that all central government employees will be granted a total of 42 days of leave in case they have donated an organ. Termed as special casual leave, this will be granted considering the employees will take time to recover after the major surgery.
