The central government has invited bids from merchant bankers to manage part its stake sale in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) that has exclusive rights for providing catering services and online bookings for Indian Railways.

"The GoI intends to disinvest a part of the paid up equity capital of IRCTC out of its shareholding through 'Offer for Sale (OFS) method of shares by promoters through the stock exchanges' as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Rules and Regulations," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said inviting Request for Proposal (RFP) posted on its website.

The interested merchant bankers have been asked to submit their bids by September 10.

When it was listed in the equity market in October, 2019, the initial public offering (IPO) of state-run IRCTC was subscribed 112 times at a price band of ₹315-320. The stock surged nearly 128% on BSE from their issue price of ₹320, the biggest stock market debut for any company in nearly two years. The company raised ₹645 crore through its IPO. The government currently holds 87.40% stake in IRCTC while government is mandated to lower its stake in the public sector unit to 75% to meet Sebi's public holding norm. Shares of IRCTC closed at ₹1,346.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday, down 1.2% over its previous close.

Government has set a disinvestment target of ₹2.1 trillion for FY21 including privatization of Air India and BPCL but yet to carry out any disinvestment in the current fiscal. DIPAM has extended the deadline to bid for Air India for the third time last month till August 31 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activities globally. It has also extended deadline of privatizing BPCL till 30 September. DIPAM missed the disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore for 2019-20 by ₹14,701 crore as it had to defer a number of offers for sale (OFS) such as Coal India, SAIL, NMDC, PFC, IRCON and Hindustan Aeronautics planned towards the end of the financial year because of the volatility in the equity market. It completed the last deal of the financial year last week with NTPC Ltd buying government’s stakes in THDC India Ltd and North Eastern Electric Power Corp. Ltd (NEEPCO) for Rs11,500 crore.

DIPAM, which manages the CPSE stake sale process, has also set into motion the process of listing of the country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and appointed pre-IPO transaction advisor. The government is looking at listing the insurer on domestic bourses in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal.

The government is also looking at launching initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (IRFC) and had in January filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for IPO of over 140 crore equity shares.

